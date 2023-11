Missing Teen Sought By Lancaster Police

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing teen. 15-year-old Karina Rodriguez is five foot five, 150 lbs, with brown eyes and long black hair. She has been missing since August 15. Her family believes she could be in Boaz, Alabama. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300.