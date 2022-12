Missing Teen In Cumberland County Located

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – Authorities in Cumberland County report that a missing teen has been located. 19-year-old Luke Rissler went missing Monday at 4:30 p.m. after he was last seen leaving a family cabin with his dog toward a bathroom in Pine Grove Furnace State Park near Route 223 and Pine Grove Road. Rissler’s parents contacted police after his dog returned without him. PA State Police say Rissler was found Tuesday afternoon and is safe.