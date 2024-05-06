Missing Teen From York County

YORK COUNTY – Police in York County are searching for a missing juvenile. 16-year-old Hailey Chavez of Hanover was last seen in the 300 block of Fox Knoll Court on May 1 and is believed to be in the Hanover or New Oxford area. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, and white Nike sneakers. She could also be in possession of a white backpack. Anyone with information on Hailey’s whereabouts is asked to contact Hanover Borough Police at 717-637-5575, or by calling York County 911.