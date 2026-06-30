Missing Teen From Lower Paxton TWP

The Lower Paxton Bureau of Police are requesting the Public’s assistance in locating Gianna Pietirini – 17 years of age. Gianna was reported missing from her residence Monday afternoon, June 29th. She was last seen getting into a gray BMW sedan with an unknown white male driver who picked her up from her home at around 4:25 pm and she is possibly on her way to Philadelphia or New Jersey. She is described as being 5’2″ tall and weighs approximately 115 lbs. You can see a picture of Gianna below. If you encounter her or know her whereabouts you are asked to immediately call 911.

