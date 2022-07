Missing Teen From Dauphin County Sought

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Dauphin County authorities are searching for a missing teen. 17-year-old Brian James Bell was last seen at his residence on the 2100 block of Sycamore Drive in Harrisburg on June 27. Bell is described as a black male, approximately six feet two inches, with black hair in dreadlocks. Anyone having information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Lower Paxton Township Police at 717-558-6900.