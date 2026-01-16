Missing Teen Being Sought

LEBANON COUNTY – Authorities in Lebanon County are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen. 17-year-old Isabella Hatt was last seen January 7th in Palmyra and was traveling to New York City. Hatt arrived at Penn Station and was last seen at a shelter in New York last Friday, but her whereabouts are now unknown. She is a white female, five foot three, about 95 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call North Londonderry Township Police at 717-838-5276.