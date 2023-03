Missing Prison Inmate Sought In Lebanon County

JONESTOWN – State Police are searching for a missing inmate from the Lebanon County Correctional Facility. 37-year-old Terance Brent of Lebanon failed to return from a work release. PSP Jonestown is investigating the escape and has issued a warrant for his arrest. Brent was last seen wearing a blue/green jacket, jeans, and work boots. He is about six foot three, 220 pounds, with a shaved head. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact PSP Jonestown at 717-865-2194.