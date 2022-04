Missing Pregnant Teen Safely Located

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Dauphin County authorities report that a missing pregnant teen has been located. 13-year-old Roxanne Rodriguez was located safely in York. She ran away from the Schaffner Youth Center and then got a ride from a known person that was trying to do a good deed. The operator of the vehicle contacted police and is being cooperative with investigators. Rodriguez had been last seen in Dauphin County on Tuesday afternoon.