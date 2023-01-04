Missing Person Sought In York County

YORK COUNTY – Authorities in York County are searching for a missing person. 19-year-old Kadin Black has been missing since December 17, 2022 from Wrightsville. He is described as a black male, five foot ten, 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Lower Windsor Township Police at 717-244-8055, ext. 112 or anonymously contact PA Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. All callers to PA Crime Stoppers could be eligible for a cash reward.