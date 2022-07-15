Missing Person Sought In Dauphin County

HARRISBURG – Dauphin County authorities are searching for a missing person. On Wednesday July 13th, Harrisburg Police were contacted by the family of Elijah Skeen. Skeen, an adult male, was last seen going to a store in the Allison Hill section of Harrisburg on Wednesday evening. The family has not heard from Skeen since and is concerned due to Skeen being from another state and not familiar with the area. Skeen was last seen wearing black shorts and a black shirt. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.