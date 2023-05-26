Missing New York Teen Believed In Our Area

YORK/DAUPHIN COUNTIES – PA State Police are searching for a missing teen from New York State who is believed to be in our area. 13-year-old Hailey Williams was last seen in Grand Island, NY on May 24th at 11 p.m. Investigators believe Williams was transported to the Dauphin and York County area and believe Williams may be at special risk of harm or injury. She is a white female, five foot four, 180 lbs., with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a black Adidas jacket, a gray hat with “California” printed on it, and she was carrying a gray backpack. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911 or the Erie County Sheriff’s Office in New York at 716-858-8477.