Missing New York State Teen Located In York County

YORK COUNTY – A missing girl, 13-year-old Hailey Williams of Grand Island, NY, who was believed to have been in the area of York & Dauphin Counties, has been located safe by York County authorities. According to the Erie County, NY Sheriff’s Office, investigators believed she was lured away from home after online conversations with an individual who identified themselves as “Dale” from PA. They report that an individual is in custody. While the investigation continues, the Sheriff’s Office wishes to acknowledge the tremendous support it received from law enforcement partners.