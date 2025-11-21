Missing Mom & Baby From York County

YORK COUNTY – Police in York County are searching for a missing mother and her baby. 17-year-old Roxanne Rodriguez was last seen leaving the area of Windsor Township with her 5-month-old daughter, Milanne, on Saturday, November 8. Roxanne is described as a black female, five foot five, about 150 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans and a black hoodie. Her daughter is described as a black female, about 19 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be in New York City. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to contact York County Regional Police at 717-741-1259 or leave a tip on their website: ycrpd.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous.