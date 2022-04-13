Missing Maryland Boy/Father Located

WESTMINSTER, MD – Maryland State Police located a missing 12-year-old boy and his father after an extensive search ended in Westminster yesterday. 35-year-old Christopher Geiger of Hampstead was taken into police custody without incident and his son, Maxx was found unharmed. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Carroll County State’s Attorney. Police were contacted by the child’s mother after he did not report to school. Police were advised that Geiger was seen leaving the child’s school with the boy. Due to information received during the investigation and grave concerns for the child’s safety, an Amber Alert had been issued.