Missing Man Sought In York County

YORK COUNTY – Authorities in York County are searching for a missing man. Hanover Borough Police are requesting information on the whereabouts of 36-year-old Ben Matthew Garrett. Garrett was last heard from on/or about May 21, 2025 by family. Anyone with information about Garrett is asked to contact Hanover Borough Police at 717-637-5575 or by calling York County 911.