Missing Man Sought In Lancaster County

LANCASTER – A missing and endangered man is being sought by Lancaster Police. 65-year-old Theodore Mosley has not been heard from since Saturday, February 3. Mosley is a black male about six foot one, 180 lbs, and average build. Mosley suffers from mental health issues. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300.