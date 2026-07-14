Missing Man Sought In Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY, MD – The Harford County, Maryland Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 49-year-old Michael Cox, who was last seen in the 2600 block of Chestnut Hill Road in Forest Hill on Sunday, July 5 around 3 a.m. Cox is a white male, 5’8” tall, 190 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue button down shirt and blue jeans heading in the direction of Route 543. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Southern Precinct at (410) 612-1717.