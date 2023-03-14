Missing Man Sought In Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY – A missing man is being sought in Dauphin County. 52-year-old Bhola Subedi was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Monday, March 13. His family reported that he stepped outside their residence in the 6100 block of Springford Drive to smoke a cigarette and did not return. Subedi is a Nepalese male who stands 5’1″ and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green jacket with a yellow t-shirt beneath it. He left his cell phone behind along with several medications that he takes daily. Subedi does not speak English and does not have access to a vehicle. If you see him, call Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900 or Lower Paxton Township Police at 717-657-5656.