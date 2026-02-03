Missing Man Sought In Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – State Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered man. 74-year-old William Wessels was last seen February 2nd at around 10:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Technology Parkway in Hampton Township, Cumberland County. Police believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused. He is a white male, five foot seven, 130 lbs., with white, balding hair, and blue eyes. Police have no clothing description. Anyone with information on his whereabouts or if you see him, call 911 or call Hampden Township Police at 717-761-2609.