Missing Man Sought In Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG – Cumberland County authorities are searching for a missing man. 25-year-old Noah Lehman was last seen yesterday at 2:25 p.m. on E. Winding Hill Road in Mechanicsburg. He is driving a 2014 gray Dodge Dart with PA registration KTX-8909. Police believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury. He is a white male, 5’4”, 160 lbs., with dark brown hair and green eyes. He was wearing a Maryland State flag shirt and red basketball shorts. A photo of Lehman can be seen under this news story. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Upper Allen Police at 717-238-9676.