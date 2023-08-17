Missing Man Sought By Dauphin County Authorities

HARRISBURG – Police in Dauphin County are searching for a missing man. On Monday August 14, officers spoke to the family of Daqwan Walters, who reported that Walters was last seen on Friday, August 11th in the uptown Harrisburg area. They advised that they were concerned for Walters well being and that it was not typical for him to disappear like this. Walters was last known to be driving a black Chevy Suburban with a PA tag: LXV-9783. Anyone with information on Walters or his whereabouts is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.