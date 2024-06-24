Missing Man Safely Located

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – Some good news regarding a missing person case. On June 18, Cumberland County authorities were notified by family and friends that 60-year-old Scott Tippett had not been seen or heard from since Sunday, June 16 around 8:30 p.m. That Sunday morning, Tippett went golfing at an unknown golf course with several unknown friends. He was last seen at the American Legion in New Cumberland with his golfing friends and it was unknown where he went from there. Authorities say yesterday at approximately 6:09 a.m., Tippett was located and is doing well. New Cumberland Police would like to thank all the citizens of New Cumberland and friends of Mr. Tippett who contacted the police with information. They also like to thank all of the organizations who assisted in the investigation and search and rescue operations.