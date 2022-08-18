Missing Man Found In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County say a missing elderly man has been located. West Lampeter Township Police responded last evening to the area of Cliff Avenue and Conestoga Avenue after receiving a report that a 79-year-old man left his residence on foot and had not returned. The family was concerned for his current health status. The man was last seen walking in that area around 7 p.m. A search detail was initiated. At 10:48 p.m., while searching a wooded area in the vicinity, members of the Middle Creek Search and Rescue Team and First Responders located the man. He was found to be in stable condition and was then escorted to safety.