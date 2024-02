Missing Lancaster County Woman Sought

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police are searching for a missing Lancaster County woman. 24-year-old Jerusha Owens was last seen on Jan. 31 around 8:30 p.m. wearing a black and white sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and black tennis shoes. She is described as a white female, five foot five, and 150 lbs. Owens was last seen driving a 2009 blue Hyundai Accent coupe with PA registration: JYG-0614. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact West Lampeter Township Police at 717-464-2421.