Missing Lancaster County Man Sought

COLUMBIA – A missing man is being sought in Lancaster County. 72-year-old William Aponte left his home in Columbia on November 6. He suffers dementia and very poor eyesight. Aponte has white hair, often wears a hat, and may have a spiral wooden cane. He does not drive and is believed to be in Lancaster or Columbia. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735.