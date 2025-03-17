Missing Lancaster County Man Sought

LANCASTER COUNTY – State Police are searching for the whereabouts of a missing Lancaster County man. 42-year-old Alexander Neff of Holtwood was last seen leaving his residence on the 1000 block of Holtwood Road in Martic Township on March 11 at 7 p.m. He is described as a white male, five foot seven, about 170 lbs., with brown hair, blue eyes, and a scar across the top of his head. He was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt jacket. Neff has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and will tend to stare and not talk. You can see his picture below. Anyone with information on Neff’s whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Lancaster at 717-299-7650.