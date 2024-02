Missing Kayaker Found In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – Dauphin County authorities have located the body of a missing kayaker. Last Friday afternoon, police responded to the south side of City Island in Harrisburg. 44-year-old Brenten King was identified as the missing party. King’s kayak was recovered by the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire in the Susquehanna River, south of City Island. King was nowhere to be found. Yesterday, King’s body was located. The incident remains under investigation.