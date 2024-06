Missing Juvenile

SUSQUEHANNA TWP., PA – The Susquehanna Township Police are seeking the whereabouts of juvenile Keilani Terry. She was last seen leaving the 400 block of Redwood Street on June 24, 2024. Keilani is 5’2″, average build and her hair is currently in braids. If Keilani Terry is seen please contact Susquehanna Township Police at 717-558-6900.