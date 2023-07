Missing Juvenile Sought In York County

YORK COUNTY – York County authorities are requesting information regarding the whereabouts of a missing 17-year old girl. Amarylouis Medina was last seen in the 800 of Wayne Avenue wearing a purple tank top and gray camo shorts. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or at yorkcitypolice.com. Tips can be anonymous.