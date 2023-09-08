Missing Juvenile Sought In York County

YORK COUNTY – York County authorities are searching for a missing teen. On September 6 around 5:40 p.m., police received a call regarding 16-year-old Solomon Lewis. He was verified to have gotten off of the school bus around 3:20 p.m. and has not been seen since. Lewis is a black male, about five foot ten, and weighing 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing a gray “York Tech” t-shirt and blue jeans. He was also said to be without a cell phone. Lewis suffers from some behavioral health disorders. York County Regional Police and Solomon’s family are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him and bringing him home safely. If you know his whereabouts or have information, please call 911 or York County Regional Police at 717-741-1259.. You may remain anonymous.