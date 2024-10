Missing Juvenile Sought In Lancaster

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police are searching for a missing teen. 16-year-old Aniesha Allen was seen last Thursday, Sept. 26, leaving McCaskey High School. Aniesha is described as 5’11”, about 160 lbs., with brown eyes, light complexion, and medium build. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Aniesha Allen, please call Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300.