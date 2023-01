Missing Juvenile Sought By York County Authorities

YORK COUNTY – York County authorities are searching for a missing juvenile from Spring Grove. 14-year-old Joseph Harrell III has been missing since January 16, 2023 and was last seen in the Gwynn Oak area of Baltimore, MD. He is described as a black male, 6 feet tall, 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes, and unknown clothing description. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact York County Regional Police at 717-741-1259. Callers may remain anonymous.