Missing Juvenile In Lower Paxton Township

LOWER PAXTON TWP., PA – The Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police is attempting to locate 17 year old Julian Luttrell, after he left his residence in the 6100 block of Locust Street. It is believed Julian left the residence overnight, between May 19 and May 20, 2024, as he was last seen at his home on May 19 at approximately 9:00 PM. Julian is described as a white male, approximately 5’9″, 180 lbs, with long, curly blonde hair. His clothing description is unknown, but he may be in possession of a hiking-style backpack and a black scooter. Julian is known to visit businesses in the Linglestown area and he is described as a high-functioning autistic. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Julian Luttrell is asked to contact the Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police directly at 717-558-6900.