Missing Harrisburg Man Being Sought

HARRISBURG – Dauphin County authorities are asking the public’s help in locating a missing man. Jordan Brown went missing on May 6. He is a 34-year-old black male, about five foot seven, with a medium build, brown eyes, and short black hair. He was last seen wearing dark pants, a dark-colored polo shirt, and white shoes. The Harrisburg man has been diagnosed with mental health illness. He was last seen going towards Division Street from N. 4th Street. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.