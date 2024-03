Missing Girl Sought In Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Police in Dauphin County are asking the public’s help in locating a missing girl. 16-year-old Jaylyn Hussun has been missing since Wednesday evening, March 13. She is described as about five feet five, 110 lbs. with natural dark brown hair, but it is likely dyed with red coloring. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900.