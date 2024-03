Missing Girl Sought By Lancaster Police

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl. 15-year-old Nevayah Almodovar is 5’4”, has brown eyes and brown hair, and has been missing since January 24, 2024. There’s a possibility that she could be in the Harrisburg area. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300.