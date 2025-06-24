Missing Girl Sought By Lancaster County Authorities

LANCASTER COUNTY – A missing juvenile is being sought by Lancaster County authorities. Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Jamiyah McCalvin. On June 17 around 5:40 p.m., she left her foster care program on Livingston Lane in Lancaster Township. She is described as a black female, 5’5″, 173 lbs., black hair pulled back into a pony tail, and was last seen wearing a brown hoodie, brown headband, light colored pants, and tan shoes. She had a backpack and two large bags containing personal items when she left. She is believed to be en route to York City or she may already be in York City. Anyone with information is requested to contact Lancaster Township Police at 717-892-5873 or you can submit a tip through their Crimewatch page.