Missing/Endangered Woman Sought In Lancaster

LANCASTER -Lancaster Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. 69-year-old Violet White was last seen checking into the shelter at Otterbein Church on the 1st block of E. Clay Street in Lancaster on January 22. White has advanced stages of cancer and intellectual disabilities. She is a white female, about four foot eleven, and has shoulder-length black hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, a leopard-print jacket, and blue sweatpants. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Lancaster County Dispatch at 717-664-1180 or leave an anonymous tip through the Lancaster City Police’s Crimewatch page.