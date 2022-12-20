Missing Endangered Woman Sought By Police

YORK – York County authorities are searching for a missing endangered person. 33-year-old Amanda Aten was last seen December 6 leaving her mother’s residence in the 5200 block of Sinsheim Road in Codorus Township. Aten was recently recovering from a MRSA infection and was receiving intravenous antibiotics through a PICC line. Aten has been known to abuse drugs in the past, but has been clean for the past month. She was seen leaving with a white male with a bald head and a beard operating a white Ford Expedition, possibly a 2007 model. The vehicle had a three ball trailer hitch with a hook. All attempts made to contact Aten have been unsuccessful. Anyone who may know of her whereabouts is asked to contact PSP York at 717-428-1011.