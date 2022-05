Missing/Endangered Boy Sought

COLUMBIA – Police in Lancaster County are searching for a missing and endangered boy. 13-year-old Kayden Cowles was last seen yesterday around 8:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Walnut Street in Columbia. Kayden is 4’11” and 92 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow Columbia baseball shirt with the number 10 on the back and gray baseball style pants. If anyone has seen or knows his whereabouts, contact Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735 or text LANCS to 847411.