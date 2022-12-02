Missing Elderly Man Sought

YORK COUNTY – Authorities in York County are searching for a missing elderly man. 86-year-old John Meckley was last seen in the area of Middle Street in West Manchester Township, on December 1st around 3:30 p.m. Meckley was driving a 2008 silver Chevy Malibu with PA registration BRADINE. Police believe Meckley may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused. He is a white male, five foot seven, 200 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes, and last seen wearing khaki pants. Anyone with information on Meckley’s whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911 or West Manchester Township Police at 717-792-7514.