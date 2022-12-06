Missing Dauphin County Woman Sought

DAUPHIN COUNTY – State Police are searching for a missing Dauphin County woman. 37-year-old Nicole McCartney was last seen by family members on December 2 at 8 a.m. Her whereabouts are unknown, but authorities believe she may be in the Harrisburg area. McCartney is a white female, five foot two, 150 lbs. With brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or PSP Lykens at 717-362-8700. Text messages can also be sent to the PSP Lykens Tip Line at 717-418-8280.