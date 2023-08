Missing Dauphin County Woman Sought

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Dauphin County authorities are searching for a missing woman. 77-year-old Patricia Williams left the Viva Senior Living Center on Kempton Avenue in Harrisburg around 4:30 p.m. yesterday. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Dauphin County 911 or the Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550.