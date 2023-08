Missing Dauphin County Woman Found

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Some good news regarding a missing Dauphin County woman. Authorities report that 74-year-old Patricia Williams has been located and has been safely returned to her family. Williams went missing from the Viva Senior Living Center on Kempton Avenue in Harrisburg yesterday afternoon. Swatara Township Police would like to thank all regional law enforcement agencies, local media, and the public for their assistance in this case.