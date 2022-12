Missing Dauphin County Teenage Mother/Child Sought

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Dauphin County authorities are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl and her 4-week-old daughter. Anylah Duffin left her residence on Winding Way in Harrisburg on December 7 and has not returned. When she left home, Anylah was to have Daoni, her daughter, with her. Anyone having information on the whereabouts of Anylah or her child is asked to contact Lower Paxton Township Police at 717-558-6900.