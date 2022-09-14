Missing Dauphin County Man Sought

LYKENS – PA State Police are searching for a missing Dauphin County man. 68-year-old Walter Schiedler of Upper Paxton Township was last seen September 13 around 8:55 a.m. Police believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury. Scheidler is described as a white male, six foot five, 315 pounds, with blue eyes and thin white hair. No clothing description was given. He may be operating a beige 2017 Ford F-150 with PA registration ZKB-6537. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or PSP Lykens at 717-362-8700.