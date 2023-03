Missing Dauphin County Man Located

DAUPHIN COUNTY – A missing man in Dauphin County has been found according to authorities. 52-year-old Bhola Subedi was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Monday, March 13. His family reported that he stepped outside their residence in the 6100 block of Springford Drive and did not return. Police say Subedi has been safely located and thanked the public for their help in locating him.