Missing Dauphin County Girl Sought

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Dauphin County authorities are searching for a missing juvenile. Susquehanna Township Police received a call yesterday afternoon about 15-year-old Priya Sharma, who was last seen leaving her residence in the 1500 block of Ridgeview Lane for the bus stop. Evidently, Priya never got on the bus and school officials notified her parents. Priya was contacted on her cell phone and advised that she was fine, however, she refused to provide any location. If anyone has any knowledge of her whereabouts, please contact the Susquehanna Township Police at 717-558-6900.