Missing Dauphin County Girl Sought

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Police in Dauphin County are seeking the whereabouts of a missing girl. 15-year-old Nevaya Almodovar was last seen leaving in the first block of Linn Street in Harrisburg on July 22 and wearing unknown clothing. A picture of her has been released and can be seen below. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Susquehanna Township Police at 717-558-6900.