Missing Dauphin County Girl Sought

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Dauphin County authorities are searching for a missing girl. Yesterday around 6:30 a.m., 11-year-old Alaysha Jackson left without warning from her home in the Enhaut -Steelton area. Jackson is a black female, about five feet tall, and 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white “Nike” writing on the front, black pants, black “croc” shoes, and two tote bags (one black and one purple). Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550 or after hours through Dauphin County Communications at 717-558-6900.

